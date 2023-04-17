Iran president: Supporting Palestinian people 'common ground' for all Muslims

Supporting 'the oppressed Palestinian people is a common ground for all Islamic countries', Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the newly appointed Turkish ambassador to Tehran yesterday.

According to the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, Raisi called on all Islamic countries'

governments to be "more coordinated in standing up against the atrocities of the usurper Zionist Regime."

During the meeting, Ambassador Hicabi Kirlangic presented his credentials to Raisi, marking the start of his diplomatic mission in the country.

The Iranian president described the ties between Tehran and Ankara as "long-standing" and "deep-rooted".

With Kirlangic describing them as "brotherly and friendly."

