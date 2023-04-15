Nasrallah calls for arming West Bank, Sinwar threatens Israel occupation

The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah has called for providing arms and financial support to West Bank fighters to confront the Israeli occupation.

In a speech marking International Quds Day, an annual event organised by Iran and its allies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, Nasrallah stated: "The resistance and the axis of resistance are reassured, and the Zionist entity is in a state of terror, fear and defence of the entity that will disappear, God willing."

Nasrallah described the West Bank as "the shield of Al-Quds" and added: "Supporting the West Bank should be moral and political, but also financial. We must all work towards this, and anyone who can provide arms to the West Bank must do so. This is a responsibility for everyone."

Nasrallah also pointed to "deep divisions that have appeared in the Zionist entity," noting that: "Judicial amendments have exposed all the divisions within this society and have revealed them to the media."

Regarding recent cross-border shelling in the south, Nasrallah said it was: "An important and significant event, and we believe that Hezbollah's policy of silence in this regard is best. There is no need to give answers the enemy would be puzzled by."

Nasrallah also denied the Israeli narrative about targeting Hezbollah and Hamas infrastructure, stressing: "As a result of what has happened, the enemy must remain anxious, frightened and terrified. This strengthens the balance of deterrence and the rules of engagement that have protected Lebanon and forced the enemy to make concessions and grant rights in oil and gas, which were strongly demonstrated last week."

In the same context, on Quds Day, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, spoke about the readiness of the resistance to defend Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sinwar conveyed in his Friday speech that the resistance has made significant progress: "On the path of the readiness of Al-Quds axis to achieve the promise of the hereafter."

Sinwar sent a message to the people of Al-Quds, assuring them that the resistance leadership and the Al-Quds axis would support and protect them. He said they are following the details of their struggle and monitoring the behaviour of the occupation forces against them.

Sinwar emphasised the importance of staying steadfast in Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on all the people in the occupied interior, the West Bank, villages, towns, camps and cities to join the perseverance at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The commander of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran had organised a large-scale parade in the Arabian Gulf and the Caspian Sea in support of the Palestinian people.

In his speech on Thursday during the ceremony to begin the naval exhibition for popular mobilisation, Admiral Tangsiri expressed: "Today, more than 2,700 ships are participating in a military parade in the Caspian Sea, the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in support of the oppressed Palestinian people. The message of the parade is solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Tangsiri stated that the message of this parade to the child-killing Zionist entity is that the oppressed Palestinian people are not alone, and support for Palestine is increasing yearly. He also affirmed that the people of Palestine and Gaza should know: "We are their support in the sea."

