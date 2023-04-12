Egypt parliament strongly condemns Israel attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt's House of Representatives yesterday strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Last Wednesday, everyone woke up to a reprehensible scene and a picture of the repeated Israeli violations of the sanctity of the holy places," Parliament Speaker Hanafy El-Gebaly said at the beginning of the parliament meeting.

According to Egypt Today, he added: "The Israeli police's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and blatantly attacking worshippers was nothing but a flagrant violation of the freedom of worship guaranteed by all international covenants."

He continued: "It is also a dangerous and unacceptable escalation that will only result in more tension, an exacerbation of violence and the undermining of the de-escalation efforts that Egypt seeks in partnership with regional and international powers.

"We condemn and denounce this blatant assault on human values and the flagrant violation of international resolutions and covenants."

El-Gebaly called on the international community to exert all efforts to put an end to the Israeli attacks in order to protect the region from more tension and violence.

READ: Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque are draining Israel on all fronts