Hamas: Quds Day reminds the world of responsibility towards Jerusalem

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said on Friday that "International Quds Day reminds the world of their responsibility towards Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque."

In a press release issued to mark International Quds Day, which is observed on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, Hamas said: "Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque face continued Israeli violations."

Hamas also said: "This day is a chance to unify the efforts of the Ummah and the free people around the world in support of the Palestinian people's rights and freedom struggle against the Israeli occupation."

On this day, the Palestinian Resistance Movement reiterated that "Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque are the core of the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation, which occupies our Palestinian homeland, kills and displaces people and Judaises holy sites."

The Islamic Movement also stated that Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque "will remain at the heart of Palestine and the Muslim world, which has a collective responsibility to liberate them from the fascist occupation."

Hamas called on the Arab and Muslim nations to mobilise all efforts at the political, diplomatic, media and humanitarian levels in order to mobilise more support for the steadfast Palestinian people.

In addition, it hailed the Palestinian people at home and in the refugee camps abroad who have adopted the option of comprehensive resistance to defend their homeland, Jerusalem, Palestinian detainees and Al Aqsa Mosque.

"We will continue adopting this approach until our Palestinian people restore their legitimate rights and achieve their aspirations for freedom and a Palestinian State, with Jerusalem as its capital," Hamas concluded its press release.

