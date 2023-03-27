Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas are rejoicing at Israel's political crisis, security expert says

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Muhammad Al-Deif, are all rejoicing at the political crisis in Israel, security analyst Yossi Yehoshua said in a tweet.

Yehoshua warned: "Israel is shooting itself in the foot."

A few days ago, the former Minister of Security, Avigdor Lieberman, said that Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, "behaves like a rabbit in front of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah (Sayyid) Hassan Nasrallah and the head of the political bureau of Hamas in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, and in doing so, undermines the deterrence capacity of Israel."

In turn, the former head of the Israeli army's Operations Directorate and Major General in the Israeli occupation reserves, Israel Ziv, said: "The security issue and the process of the internal disintegration of the reserve units in recent days both constitute a crisis that Israel has not faced before, not even in the Yom Kippur War", referring to the October War in 1973.

Ziv told Channel 12 that "Israel is going through a very serious national security crisis."

This comes as Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said: "Today, Israel is in crisis, and throughout its history, it has never witnessed so much despair, frustration and weakness."

Nasrallah continued: "The fools in the Israeli government reveal the reality of the state that others have kept hidden," adding that "when the enemy leadership has such fools, we know the end is near."

Yehoshua's statement comes at a time when Israeli media confirmed that "more than 600,000 people demonstrated, from Kiryat Shmona in the north to Eilat in the south," against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

