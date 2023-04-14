Hezbollah: Any Israeli aggression will see a response from all resistance arenas

Lebanon's Hezbollah warned on Wednesday that any Israeli escalation, including in Jerusalem, would be met with responses "from all arenas."

The head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, Sayyed Hashim Safi Al-Din, said in a press conference on the occasion of Quds Day that Palestine and Jerusalem have "united the resistance" and that "Zionists are losing their temper."

"Today, many people as well as the great Palestinian people are standing behind the resistance," he added.

"Anything you will do, [Israeli Prime minister] Netanyahu, will be met with responses from all [resistance] arenas," he warned.

Since the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Israel has escalated its attacks against the Palestinian people, especially in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. The Israeli violence has led to retaliatory missile attacks and operations launched by Palestinian resistance fighters against Israel.

Missiles were fired from southern Lebanon, Gaza and Syria. Israel responded by bombing targets that it said were affiliated to Hamas in southern Lebanon and the besieged Gaza Strip.

