BREAKING: Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon, Gaza

Smoke rises from the area after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the central part of the Gaza Strip, on April 07, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]
The Israeli military launched airstrikes in Lebanon hours after it struck the Gaza Strip early Friday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, it said it struck targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army said it would not allow Hamas "to operate from within Lebanon" and "holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory."

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli military struck two tunnels in Beit Hanoun and Khan Yunis and two weapons factories in Gaza in response to "Hamas' security violations."

Reacting to the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, Hazem Kassem, a spokesman for Hamas, said that Israel "bears full responsibility" for the escalation and the aggression against Jerusalem and Gaza.

The group launched rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel after the latest strikes.

The Israeli army also issued a warning on Twitter saying that sirens are sounding in southern Israel.

Sirens were also triggered in the city of Ashkelon after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

The developments came after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers for two nights in a row.

