Israel arrested 2,200 Palestinians so far this year

April 6, 2023 at 2:58 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli police detained some Palestinians after Israeli police again raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem early Sunday in Jerusalem on April 04, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
The Israeli occupation forces have arrested 2,200 Palestinians so far this year in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem,; the majority of which were carried out during the month of Ramadan in Jerusalem.

According to the data from the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, 1,200 of those arrested were in Jerusalem, including the 440 people who were detained at dawn yesterday at the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall.

It added that occupation forces had targeted Palestinians in Jerusalem more since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began 2 weeks ago. This has been the Israeli policy since 2021, it added.

Some of those detained have been subjected to more than 40 arrests over the course of a few years, according to the Prisoners' Club.

The detainees are released on conditions such as imposing financial fines and the payment of bail, or on the condition of house arrest and deportation, specifically from the Old City, including Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This, it added, is part of the occupation's campaign to empty the city of its Palestinian residents.

