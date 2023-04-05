Portuguese / Spanish / English

BREAKING: Hundreds detained in Israel's latest raid on Al-Aqsa as Passover begins

Paramedics from the Red Crescent were stopped from entering the mosque to attended to the wounded
Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque as the Jewish holiday of Passover began and arrested over 400 Muslim worshippers [m7mdkurd/Twitter]
More than 400 Palestinians have been detained and dozens were wounded in Israel's latest raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque, which came as the Jewish holiday Passover began.

Large numbers of Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulted Muslim worshippers, shooting directly into Al-Qibli Mosque and beating worshippers with their guns.

Palestinian lawyer Firas Al Jabrini told Al Maydan News that more than 400 people had been detained from inside the mosque compound or at its gates.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said  dozens of worshippers were wounded in the Israeli occupations attacks, noting that its paramedics have been prevented from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, the Red Crescent said the Israeli occupation forces attacked its ambulances and prevented them from reaching the areas where several people were reported to be in need of medical assistance.

The blood stained scarf of a Muslim worshipper at Al-Aqsa Mosque after Israeli occupation forces stormed the mosque shooting directly into it and beating prayer goers with their guns on 05 April 2023 as the Passover holiday began [MuhammadSmiry/Twitter]

The Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestinian factions condemned the Israeli aggression.

The PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh blamed the Israeli occupation authorities for any "violence" that occurs as a result of the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque. While PA security services cracked down on spontaneous demonstrations launched in response to the attacks.

Hamas and other factions warned the Israeli occupation against its aggression and said it would pay the price for its attacks.

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza launched at least nine rockets at Israel in response to the attack, many were intercepted by the Iron Dome and one hit a factory in Sderot.

