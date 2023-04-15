Nasrallah: Saudi-Iran reconciliation 'slows down' normalisation with Israel

Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah announced on Friday that the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia "slows down" the pace of normalisation with Israel.

"The agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia has great effects on the region and will slow down the normalisation process between Israel and some Arab states," he shared in a speech marking International Quds Day.

At the same time, he indicated that the restoration of ties between Syria and Arab countries, as well as the Turkish endeavour to normalise relations with Syria, are important developments.

Meanwhile, he asserted: "Hezbollah will resort to silence and avoid clarifying the missile fire from Southern Lebanon to keep Israel confused. It is forbidden to reassure the Israeli enemy as part of the balance of deterrence.Â Israelis themselves acknowledge that the response to the missile fire from Lebanon was feeble."

Nasrallah stressed: "The Israeli raid on south Lebanon did not target any site for Hezbollah or Hamas."

Regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threats, he responded: "All Israeli threats are useless."

Meanwhile, on the topic of Syria, Nasrallah explained: "Syria considers several factors before deciding a response to the Israeli raids as its army units are deployed along hundreds of kilometres to face off the terrorist groups."

On Iran, he remarked that Israel is too cowardly to dare attack Iran, stressing that the US and the Israeli occupation know that Muslim sanctuaries and the Palestinian nation "are our red lines."

