Palestine President arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with Saudi officials, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Palestinian leader was welcomed upon his arrival in Jeddah by the governor of Mecca, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

According to state news agency, Wafa, Abbas will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday to discuss Palestinian and regional developments.

The visit comes amid reports about a possible visit by Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh, to the oil-rich Kingdom, the first such visit in years.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia hosted a ministerial meeting of Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, during which participants strongly condemned Israeli assaults on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and measures that undermine efforts for a two-state solution.

Tensions escalated across the Palestinian territories earlier this month after Israeli forces removed worshipers by force from inside the Al-Aqsa complex in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli raids on the Mosque triggered rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, with Israel retaliating with air and artillery shelling.