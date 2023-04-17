Tunisia, Syria work to restore relations to their 'normal course'

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry yesterday announced that the visit of the Syrian foreign minister to Tunisia comes within the framework of restoring bilateral relations to their ordinary course.

Faisal Mekdad is set to begin a three-day visit to Tunisia today at the invitation of Tunisian Minister Nabil Ammar. This comes weeks after the two countries announced the full resumption of diplomatic relations and began exchanging ambassadors following a break in ties following the eruption of anti-government protests in Syria in 2011 and the regime's brutal response.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry said Mekdad's visit is "a consolidation of the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two fraternal countries and within the framework of restoring bilateral relations to their normal course."

The decision by the two countries to restore relations coincides with similar steps made by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE and efforts being made to reintroduce Syria to the Arab League.

