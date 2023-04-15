Qatar: Syria's return to Arab League just 'speculation'

Talk of Syria's return to the Arab League is just "speculation", Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani disclosed on Thursday.

In a televised speech, Al-Thani shared that the original reasons for suspending Syria's membership "still exist."

He added: "It is just speculation that Syria is returning to the Arab League and the decision is up to the Syrian people."

Doha withdrew its ambassador from Damascus in 2011 and severed diplomatic ties with the regime of Bashar Al-Assad following its deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Media reports have recently claimed that Syria could be invited to attend the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia next month.

Syria began to exchange official visits and contacts with several Arab countries in recent months, amid reports about a possible resumption of Syria's membership in the Arab League.

