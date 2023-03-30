Qatar, US ink deal to support White Helmets in northern Syria

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) yesterday signed a funding agreement to support the core operations of the Syria Civil Defence also known as the White Helmets and ensure the continuation of life-saving services in northwestern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

"This support will enable the White Helmets to cover the essential costs for the deployment of volunteer field teams, maintenance and operation of search and rescue equipment, and provision of medical consumables to meet urgent humanitarian needs," USAID said in a statement.

The agreement also aims to deal proactively with any kind of disaster or crisis, amid a shortage of the necessary equipment and capabilities, the Qatar News Agency said.

On 6 February 6, two massive earthquakes hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria killing tens of thousands of people and causing massive destruction to the infrastructure in both countries.