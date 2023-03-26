Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on May 19

The next Arab summit will be held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on May 19, the Arab League said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

A statement by the Cairo-based league said the date for holding the summit was set after consultations between Saudi Arabia and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the date of the summit.

The Saudi Arabia-hosted Arab summit will be the 50th over the past 77 years, according to an Anadolu tally.

The first Arab summit was held in Egypt in 1946, while the last one was hosted by Algeria in November 2022.

