Turkiye DM: We continue to fight terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish Defensce Minister Hulusi Akar said that his country's forces continue to target terrorists in northern Iraq like they did in northern Syria.

Speaking yesterday during a Justice and Development Party (AKP) event in the state of Kayseri, Akar said the terrorists in northern Syria were now buried in the trenches they dug themselves.

"Now, terrorist camps and warehouses in northern Iraq are being eliminated," he continued.

Akar stressed that achieving security and safety comes at the forefront of factors that contribute to countries' development and progress.

