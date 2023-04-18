280,000 Palestinians mark 27th night of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque

More than a quarter of a million Palestinian worshippers marked Laylat Al-Qadr in Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday, amid Israeli security restrictions.

Figures were released by the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem as Muslims marked the most important night of the Islamic calendar.

The courtyards and prayer halls of Al-Aqsa Mosque were crowded with worshippers who came from the West Bank, Jerusalem and from within Israel, despite the restrictions and barriers put in place by the illegal occupation.

The Qalandia crossing, north of Jerusalem, witnessed a major crisis due to the Israeli occupation forces' restrictions on Palestinians travelling through it to reach Jerusalem.

Hundreds of Palestinians were refused entry.

