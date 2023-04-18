Portuguese / Spanish / English

280,000 Palestinians mark 27th night of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 18, 2023 at 8:59 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
An aerial view of the Muslims gather at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the night of Laylat al-Qadr to perform prayer in Jerusalem on April 17, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
An aerial view of the Muslims gather at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the night of Laylat al-Qadr to perform prayer in Jerusalem on April 17, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
 April 18, 2023 at 8:59 am

More than a quarter of a million Palestinian worshippers marked Laylat Al-Qadr in Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday, amid Israeli security restrictions.

Figures were released by the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem as Muslims marked the most important night of the Islamic calendar.

The courtyards and prayer halls of Al-Aqsa Mosque were crowded with worshippers who came from the West Bank, Jerusalem and from within Israel, despite the restrictions and barriers put in place by the illegal occupation.

The Qalandia crossing, north of Jerusalem, witnessed a major crisis due to the Israeli occupation forces' restrictions on Palestinians travelling through it to reach Jerusalem.

Hundreds of Palestinians were refused entry.

OPINION: Foreign Affairs magazine lays down the facts about Israel apartheid and Jewish supremacy

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments