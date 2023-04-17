Latest News
/
Israel Health and Interior Minister replacement announced, following Supreme Court ruling against predecessor
/
One Nation campaign rejects efforts to normalise ties with Syria regime
/
Sudan Army regains control of state TV building in Khartoum
/
RSF Commander accuses Sudan Army of bombing civilians
/
At risk of death: Palestinian Khader Adnan on 72nd day of hunger strike
/
Al Khatib: Israel aggression on Jerusalem proves its hostility to all religions
/
New Israel spyware, exposed for targeting journalists, politicians in several countries, shut down
/
Suspected cyberattack halts travel from Israel airport
/
Palestinians shoot at PA security HQ after fighter detained in Jenin
/
Church Committee: Israel's attack on Christians 'violation' of international law
/
INNS: Recent events strengthened Hamas' control over Palestinian scene
/
Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan due to closure of Khartoum International Airport
/
Palestinian parliament speaker calls for action in support of prisoners
/
IMF: We do not want steps that threaten Tunisia's stability
/
World Food Program suspends operations in Sudan after 3 employees killed in violence
