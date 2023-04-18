Palestine envoy: Ramadan traditions inherited from Ottomans, shared values with Turkish people

Palestinian Ambassador to Turkiye, Faed Mustafa, told about the Ramadan traditions of Palestine inherited from Ottomans and shared values that bring Turkish and Palestinian people together in an exclusive interview with Anadolu.

"I think the most beautiful aspect of the holy month (Ramadan) is that it brings families together," he added, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Mustafa said that, during Ramadan in Palestine, "large family iftar (fast-breaking) dinners are held. This strengthens the bonds of love in the society."

He went on to say: "Families of captives (Palestinians in Israeli prisons) and martyrs are taken care of. These families are rewarded this month … Although special respect is shown to these families throughout the year, even more attention is shown during Ramadan."

Referring to the common values the two societies share, Mustafa said the Ottoman rule of Palestine for over 400 years contributed greatly to the interaction between Turkish and Palestinian societies.

He said: "There are many common values that bring the Turkish and Palestinian people together. Both countries were part of the Ottoman Empire. Therefore, there are traditions that bring the two nations together."

Ramadan traditions of Palestinians inherited from Ottomans

Many Ramadan traditions in Palestine were inherited from the Ottomans, Mustafa said, adding: "Special attention is paid to decorations during Ramadan. The streets are decorated. We can see (Ramadan decorations) particularly in the streets of old Jerusalem."

Decorating streets for Ramadan is a time-honoured tradition from the Ottoman era, he said.

Another tradition that is still going strong for centuries in both countries is playing the Ramadan drum to wake up people before suhoor – the pre-dawn meal – Mustafa said.

Tarawih prayers – special night prayers during Ramadan – in Masjid Al-Aqsa is also among the traditions Palestinians try to maintain to this day, said the Ambassador, and added: "However, Palestinians have difficulty in praying in Al-Aqsa due to the obstacles that Israel has placed in reaching Jerusalem."

The envoy began the interview by commemorating those who lost their lives in the twin earthquakes that hit southern regions of Turkiye on 6 February, and said it was a sad and tragic event.

"We share each other's pain, we stand in solidarity. Those affected by the earthquake are in great pain. Our people in Palestine share the pain of the brotherly Turkish people," Ambassador Mustafa said.

Kifah Um Tarik, the Ambassador's wife, said Ramadan is welcomed with joy in Palestine, as in the whole Muslim world, and Palestinians decorate their houses with the coming of the holy month.

She added that Palestinian families also invite each other to iftar dinners as a Ramadan tradition.

'Feel like at home in Turkiye'

Observing the eighth Ramadan in Turkiye as a family, Um Tarik said: "We have many friends here. We often visit each other during Ramadan. Ramadan in Turkiye is going very well with our Turkish friends."

She also noted: "We feel like we are at our home here. We do not feel like a stranger when we pay home visit to our Turkish friends."

She added that they "feel love and happiness" whenever they pay a visit to their Turkish friends.

Traditional dishes such as maqlooba, maftoul, mansaf, and kadayif dessert – oven-baked shredded pastry with pistachio filling in thick syrup — are the indispensable of iftars in Palestine, Um Tarik also said.

