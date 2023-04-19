Portuguese / Spanish / English

China ready to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks

April 19, 2023 at 8:18 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, China, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang gives a speech in Cairo, Egypt on 15 January 2023. [Photo by Fadel Dawod/Getty Images]
China is ready to facilitate peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians based on the two-state solution, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said he held separate phone calls with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts over the ongoing "tensions" in the territories due to the Israeli violations on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Gang said he is ready to help facilitate the resumption of the peace talks between the two sides.

This phone call and proposal came amid recent moves by Beijing to position itself as a regional mediator.

Qin encouraged "steps to resume peace talks," and told Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that "China is ready to provide for this."

He also told the Palestinian Foreign  Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki that Beijing is ready to broker the peace talks based on the two-state solution.

Last month, China succeeded in brokering a reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and both restored diplomatic ties that were cut off in 2016.

READ: Israel army battalion lays down arms, refuses training

 

