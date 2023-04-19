Defence Minister Akar, Ukraine Minister discuss grain deal

Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, and Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, talked about the Black Sea Grain Initiative in central Turkiye on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Akar and Kubrakov met in the central Turkish province of Kayseri and exchanged views on the steps to be taken for the smooth and uninterrupted continuation of the grain agreement, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Akar also emphasised the importance of an immediate cease-fire between the warring sides in order to prevent further loss of life and to re-establish peace and stability in the region.

The deal between Moscow and Kyiv was brokered last July by Ankara and the UN.

It has, so far, ensured the safe delivery of 28.3 million tons of grain to countries in need, via 903 ships from three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

The export had paused after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022.

