Portuguese / Spanish / English

Erdogan: We are ready to support the stability, peace in Sudan

April 19, 2023 at 12:30 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Europe & Russia, News, Sudan, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech as he attends an iftar dinner with earthquake survivors in Uskudar district of Istanbul, Turkiye on April 17, 2023 [Mustafa Kamacı - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech as he attends an iftar dinner with earthquake survivors in Uskudar district of Istanbul, Turkiye on April 17, 2023 [Mustafa Kamacı - Anadolu Agency]
 April 19, 2023 at 12:30 pm

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that Turkiye is ready to provide all means of support necessary to achieve stability and peace in Sudan.

In an interview with TRT, Erdogan said: "We are following the developments in Sudan with concern. Today, I spoke to my brother [Abdelmadjid] Tebboune, the president of Algeria. I will have talks with both sides in Sudan."

"Turkiye is ready to provide all means of support to Sudan's peace and stability," he added, urging the Sudanese people "to continue to build the country's future together by putting disputes aside."

For the fourth day in a row, Sudan is witnessing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other cities.

The RSF was formed in 2013 to support the government forces in their fight against the rebel armed movements in the Darfur region, and then assumed tasks, including combating irregular migration on the borders and maintaining security, before the army described it as a "rebel" force after the outbreak of clashes on 15 April.

READ: Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan sides with the army

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaEurope & RussiaNewsSudanTurkey
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments