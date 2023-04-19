Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan sides with the army

The Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan has taken the side of the Sudanese army led by General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan in its fight against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Observer-General of Sudan's Muslim Brotherhood, Adel Ibrahim, said in a statement that the RSF "refused to obey the orders of the military leadership, and this is considered a rebellion against the state which has led to the war in the middle of the capital and other cities."

He added: "Sudan and its people will pay the price of this war from the blood, security and safety of its people, as well as from the sovereignty, unity and collapsed economy."

"This war imposed on the armed forces was planned slyly with malice and cunning from external and regional parties and internal agents to tear apart the country's unity, dismantle its army, and turn Sudan into a failed state. We have always warned of these external interferences that do not want good for Sudan," he added.

He also urged all the Sudanese people and political factions to stand beside the army "which is the symbol of sovereignty."

Previously, the National Congress Party, the former ruling party, declared its full support for the army "in its endeavour to impose stability and return life to its natural state."

It called for the RSF to obey the orders of the armed forces "in order to take the country out of the wicked wars and sedition that shed the blood of people."

"The small secularist parties had been seeking power through the support of the RSF which was involved in a battle with the armed forces in a foolish step and reckless behaviour that reflects ignorance," it said.

