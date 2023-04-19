Sudan army: Neighbouring countries providing RSF with arms

The Sudanese army yesterday announced the existence of accurate information about a conspiracy and strong indications of the involvement of "regional and local" parties in the conflict with the Rapid Support Forces.

A statement issued by the army stated: "We are following up on accurate information about the conspiracy process and strong indications of the involvement of regional and local parties, which we will disclose in a timely manner."

The Sudanese army announced yesterday evening that it had fully taken control of the Merowe airport in the north of the country.

A video circulating online shows the moment the army soldiers deployed inside the airport amidst rubble of vehicles belonging to the Rapid Support Forces.

One of the soldiers stated in the video that after a fierce battle, they took control of the airport.

The Sudan Tribune quoted Shams Al-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan, saying: "We have confirmed information that two neighbouring countries are providing support to the Rapid Support Forces, one of which is located in the west."

Two planes delivered ammunition and supplies that were transported to another area. In addition, there was another attempt to land a third plane at Merowe airport, according to Kabbashi.

Without naming the countries involved in the ongoing war in Sudan, he hinted that the support came from non-state armed actors who have sufficient autonomy and power.

Earlier, the army said: "The rebels are fleeing from Merowe airport and attempting to loot the city, which required decisive action by the air force and caused them heavy losses."

For the fourth day in a row, Sudan is witnessing clashes between the army and the RSF in Khartoum and other cities.

The RSF was formed in 2013 to support the government forces in their fight against the rebel armed movements in the Darfur region, and then assumed tasks, including combating irregular migration on the borders and maintaining security, before the army described it as a "rebel" force after the outbreak of clashes on 15 April.

The army noted that "the general situation is stable, except for limited clashes in the vicinity of the command centre and the airport."