Ukraine FM invites Kuwait to participate in reconstruction projects

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has invited Kuwait to participate in the reconstruction process of his country, whose infrastructure has been damaged by the war with Russia.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Kuleba met with Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Waleed Al-Bahar, and invited Kuwait to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He also discussed social and humanitarian projects, particularly the construction of schools and hospitals, adding that Ukraine is "likely to become the largest reconstruction site".

For his part, Al-Bahar said the Kuwait Fund is willing to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London at the end of June, adding that cooperation with Kyiv would be among the fund's priorities.

The two officials also discussed the financing of social projects including hospitals, schools and kindergartens, as well as the implementation of psychological support and rehabilitation programmes for those affected by the war.

Kuleba arrived in Kuwait yesterday morning following a visit to neighbouring Iraq, where he met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and a number of officials.

Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine on 24 February 2022 amid Western condemnation.

