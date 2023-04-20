Syria's Kurds seek talks with regime amid regional changes

The semi-autonomous Kurdish Administration, which controls large areas in northern and northeastern Syria, has expressed its willingness to meet with the regime of Bashar Al-Assad to discuss reaching a solution to the crisis in the country.

"We affirm our readiness to meet and talk with the Syrian government and with all Syrian parties to hold discussions and present initiatives for a solution," it said in a statement released on Tuesday night.

The administration appealed to Arab countries, the United Nations and all international forces active in the Syrian issue to play a "positive and effective" role to search for a common solution with the Syrian government.

The decision was announced hours after Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, visited Damascus and met Syrian regime President, Bashar Al-Assad, in the first such visit since 2011.

Over the past weeks, a number of Arab countries have expressed their willingness to bring Syria back from isolation.

The Syrian regime accuses the Kurds of "collaborating" with the US. In a recent interview, Al-Assad said: "Any party or individual working for a foreign power is simply a traitor and an agent."

Damascus describes the deployment of US forces in areas under Kurdish control as an "occupation".

The Kurdish administration has called on the regime to share Syria's wealth and economic resources "fairly" among all the country's regions, especially as the most prominent oil and gas fields are located in the areas under its control.

