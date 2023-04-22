Portuguese / Spanish / English

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince discuss efforts to resolve Middle East crises

April 22, 2023 at 8:21 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Saudi Arabia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud (L) during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1 December 2018 [Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images]
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on 1 December 2018 [Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images]
 April 22, 2023 at 8:21 am

In a Friday phone call, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, discussed efforts to resolve crises in the Middle East, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The phone call came just days after Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited Syria for the first time in more than a decade.

Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed also spoke about bilateral cooperation and efforts to expand trade and economic ties, a Kremlin statement said.

"Satisfaction was expressed with the level of coordination within OPEC+, in order to ensure the stability of the world oil market," it said.

They also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – the statement added.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated the leadership and people of the Kingdom on the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims," ​​it said.

READ: US should interfere more in the Middle East

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsRussiaSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments