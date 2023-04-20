Netanyahu: US should interfere more in the Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Saudi Arabia could regret its rapprochement with Tehran as Iran is the reason for most of the problems in the Middle East, which he believes the US should be more involved in.

In statements made on Wednesday night to CNBC, Netanyahu said that 95 per cent of the Middle East's problems emanate from Iran.

He added that the proof of the "misery" that Saudi Arabia may experience due to its rapprochement with Iran is evident in "Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq". He also explained that he views the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement, agreed on 10 March when Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the restoration of their diplomatic relations and reopening of embassies, as having more to do with the war in Yemen.

"I think that Saudi Arabia, the leadership there, has no illusions about who are their adversaries, and who are their friends," he said.

"We'd like very much to have peace with Saudi Arabia. Because I think it would be another huge quantum leap for peace. In many ways it would end the Arab-Israeli conflict," said Netanyahu, adding: "I think the sky's the limit. And even the sky's not the limit, because there are many opportunities in space as well."

Asked about China's manoeuvres in the Middle East, Netanyahu said that he had no knowledge of a Chinese proposal to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but said: "We respect China, we deal with China a great deal. But we also know we have an indispensable alliance with our great friend the United States."

He called for increased US involvement in the Middle East, and said: "I think that not only Israel but I think in many ways most of the … countries in the Middle East would welcome an American, not merely the American involvement in the Middle East which has been ongoing, but a greater engagement of America in the Middle East."

"I think it's very important for the United States to be very clear about its commitment and engagement in the Middle East."

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was ready to help facilitate peace talks between the two sides, the latest mediation effort in the region, in separate phone conversations on Monday.

Gang expressed China's concern over the escalating tensions between the two sides and its support for the resumption of peace talks.

The restoration of diplomatic relations, which were severed between Tehran and Riyadh in 2016, was a major turning point for China's diplomacy and acted as evidence of its ability to play a role in changing the Middle East.

