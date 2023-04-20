Israel forces storm Al-Aqsa, remove Palestinian flag

Israeli occupation forces yesterday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and removed Palestinian flags that were hung to the south of the Dome of the Rock.

Local sources told the media that the occupation forces stormed the mosque "at dawn and confiscated a banner that was hanging on a pillar," adding that soldiers had failed to "lower a Palestinian flag that was hanging on the same pillar."

So-called Israeli police remove a Palestinian flag inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, today. pic.twitter.com/RllrIvNB9Y — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 19, 2023

Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli forces have been storming Al-Aqsa, attacking Palestinian worshippers with rubber coated steel bullets, and arresting hundreds of them. The attacks have been widely condemned by Arab and international governments and leaders.

