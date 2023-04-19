Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel to impose 3-day lockdown on Palestinian Territories next week

April 19, 2023 at 9:09 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
TOPSHOT - Israeli youths dressed in memorabilia depicting the Israeli flag watch fireworks over the centre of Jerusalem late on April 18, 2018, during the conclusion of Memorial Day and the start of the 70th Independence Day celebrations. - Israel's national day, also known as Yom Ha'atzmaut, commemorates the country's declaration of independence in 1948. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli youths dressed in memorabilia depicting the Israeli flag watch fireworks over the centre of Jerusalem late on April 18, 2018, during the conclusion of Memorial Day and the start of the 70th Independence Day celebrations, which marks the beginning of the Nakba [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 19, 2023 at 9:09 pm

Israel will impose a 3-day lockdown on the Palestinian Territories as of April 24 for the upcoming Memorial Day and Independence Day celebrations, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The closure is set to begin on Monday, 24 April, at 5 p.m., and last until Wednesday, 26 April, at 11:59 p.m.

A military statement said border crossings with the Gaza Strip will also be closed.

The army said border crossings, however, would be re-opened "subject to a situational assessment."

It said exceptions to the closures will be made for humanitarian and other outstanding cases, but will require the approval of the Defence Ministry's liaison to the Palestinians, known as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The Memorial Day is observed in Israel for all military personnel killed during Israeli military operations.

Israel also commemorates its national day, which marks the country's creation on the rubble of Palestine. This day is called by the Palestinians as "Nakba", or Catastrophe.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

READ: Losing 'Deterrence': How Palestinian, Arab Resistance changed rules of war with Israel

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments