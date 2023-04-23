Pope Francis calls for immediate end to violence in Sudan

Pope Francis has called for an immediate end to violence in Sudan, stating that the situation there remains serious, Anadolu reports.

Speaking during the traditional Sunday prayer at the Vatican's famous St. Peter's Square, the Pope addressed the developments in Sudan.

"Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan remains grave, and therefore I renew my appeal for an end to the violence as soon as possible and for a return to the path of dialogue. I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters," he said.

Ongoing clashes between rival military factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, have persisted despite a 72-hour cease-fire declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum on Sunday.

