Staff member of Egypt's Embassy in Khartoum injured in clash in Sudan: Statement

A staff member of the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum was injured in the clashes in Sudan, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

A member of the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum was wounded by a firearm during the conflict in Sudan, the ministry said in a written statement.

No information was given about the identity of the injured or perpetrator.

READ: France starts Sudan evacuations amid ongoing conflict

Also, countries with more than 10,000 citizens in Sudan, such as Egypt, need the safe evacuation of civilians as the danger escalates, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

In another statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that Egyptian citizens living in other cities of Sudan, apart from the capital Khartoum, were called on to move to the eastern Port Sudan city and northern Wadi Halfa for evacuation and contact the Egyptian authorities.

Ongoing clashes between rival military factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, have persisted despite a 72-hour cease-fire declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum on Sunday.

Now in the second week, the deadly power struggle between the Sudanese army and the RSF has killed more than 400 people, with over 3,500 others injured, according to UN figures. ​​​​

READ: Kuwait launches 'emergency operation' to pull citizens out of troubled Sudan