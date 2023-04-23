13. France starts Sudan evacuations amid ongoing conflict

The French government has initiated a swift evacuation of its citizens and diplomatic personnel from Sudan, along with citizens from other European and allied partner countries, Anadolu reports.

According to a statement from French foreign ministry, the country has launched a rapid evacuation operation for its diplomatic personnel and citizens in Sudan, where violent clashes have entered the second week.

The move follows similar evacuations of US government personnel and Iraqi diplomats from Khartoum.

Ongoing clashes between rival military factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, have persisted despite a 72-hour cease-fire declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum on Sunday.

The Netherlands will also evacuate its citizens who wish to return home due to the clashes, according to Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

Hoekstra made the announcement on social media, emphasizing the Netherlands' support for its citizens in Sudan.

He stated that various countries are conducting operations to evacuate their citizens in Sudan, and the Netherlands is joining them with a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense in Jordan.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also said that a military cargo plane with a team of special operations forces would be in Egypt on standby to evacuate Greek nationals stuck in Sudan.

