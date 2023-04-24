Jordan following up case of Jordanian lawmaker held by Israel

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it is following the case of a Jordanian lawmaker who was arrested by the Israeli police for an alleged smuggling attempt of weapons and gold into the West Bank, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesman Sinan Majali identified the lawmaker as Imad Adwan, adding that the ministry is cooperating with Jordanian relevant authorities "to find out the details of the issue and address it."

The Israeli authorities still decline to comment on the issue.

The Israeli media, including The Times of Israel news website, quoted Jordanian media as saying that the arrest took place Saturday evening at the Allenby Bridge border crossing (also known as the King Hussein Bridge) between Jordan and the West Bank.

Tensions between Israel and Jordan went high in recent months in light of the Israeli escalation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

READ: Ex-Saudi spy chief says kingdom took strict position towards Israel