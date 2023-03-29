Ex-Saudi spy chief says kingdom took strict position towards Israel

Prince Turki Al Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the former Saudi intelligence chief, said the kingdom took a strict stance towards Israel decades ago, Al Resalah newspaper reported.

"King Faisal Bin Abdulaziz offered the needed support for Egypt, Syria and Jordan after the 1967 war, when Israel conquered parts of these countries," he said.

He added: "That support aimed at helping those countries in order not to surrender to the fait accompli situation. The support also aimed at reinforcing the resilience of those countries to deter the Israeli aggression on Arab countries."

Relations between Saudi Arabia and each of these countries witnessed much action during the life of King Faisal, who visited the capitals of the three countries.

Saudi Arabia has several times said it will not normalise ties with Israel before a solution is reached to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. However, secret meetings between senior officials from both countries have been reported.

