Iran Army says seized oil tanker collided with Iranian vessel

Iran's Army said, on Thursday, it had seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it collided with an Iranian boat, injuring several crewmen, Iranian state media reported, Reuters reports.

"A Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker was seized by Iranian Army's Naval Force in the Persian Gulf after it collided with an Iranian boat in the Gulf of Oman and tried to flee," the Army statement said.

"Two members of the boat's crew are missing and several were injured due to the collision of the ship with the boat."

