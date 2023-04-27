Israel wages 'systematic' war against Islamic presence in Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation state is waging a "systematic" war to end the Islamic presence in Jerusalem, the Deputy Director General of the Islamic Awqaaf [Religious Endowments] in Jerusalem, Dr Najeh Bakirat, said on Wednesday. He added that the latest raids by Israeli police at Bab Al-Rahma Mosque "came to test the pulse of Muslims ahead of closing it permanently."

A rights group warned yesterday that Israel plans to turn Bab Al-Rahma Mosque within the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa in occupied Jerusalem into a synagogue.

"The Israeli occupation is working to restore its influence and its absolute security and administrative control over Al-Aqsa Mosque," Bakirat told the Gaza newspaper Al-Resalah. "There has been intensive Israeli military activity at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound over the past two days."

Bakirat suggested that such activity is intended to send a message to the four million Muslim worshippers who attended prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, which ended last weekend.

"This is a comprehensive war targeting Islamic demography, geography and presence in the holy city," explained the Islamic Awqaaf official. He insisted that the Israeli occupation is planning to separate and Judaise the eastern part of the occupied city. "It is a war that targets all aspects of life in Jerusalem."

