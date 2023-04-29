Brazil's Congress holds special session on Jerusalem

The Legislative Branch of the National Congress of Brazil held a special session on Jerusalem and discussed violations of the Israeli occupation against Jerusalem, Quds Press reported on Friday.

According to Quds Press, the Brazil-Palestine Institute (IBRASPAL) had requested holding the session, highlighting Palestinian resistance.

Federal MP Leonardo Montero headed the session, attended by several federal MPs, pro-Palestine activists and Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi.

Representative of the Palestinian Arab Federation of Brazil (FEPAL) Fatima Ali spoke during the session about the Israeli apartheid and how it is condemned worldwide.

"Israel's apartheid is rejected by all governments and entities worldwide due to its violations against the Palestinians," Ali asserted.

She added: "The Israeli occupation regime expelled the Palestinians from their homes and practised ethnic cleansing against them to create the Jewish state."

Deputy President of IBRASPAL Sayid Marcos Tenório shared: "The central issue we have to remember is the massive disaster of the occupation of Palestinian 75 years ago and the creation of the state of Israel on the ruins of the 1,000-year-old Palestinian nation."

Tenório added: "Israel recognises very well that Jerusalem does not belong to it based on the terms of international law, the UN Charter, tens of international resolutions and the UN Security Council."

The Iranian ambassador spoke about Iran's International Quds Day declared by Ayatollah Khomeini following the Iranian Revolution, pointing out that this annual day represents the: "Strife against the Israeli Zionist entity, which is the source of all evil, oppression and violations committed against Muslims and Christians."

On the margins of the session, Tenório told Quds Press: "This session manifests Brazilian support for Palestine," reiterating that there will be more official support for Palestinians in the future.

Tenório revealed that IBRASPAL would hold several events marking the 75th anniversary of the Nakba and the occupation of Palestine.

Brazil´s president: The UN was so strong enough to create Israel, but now can't create a Palestinian state