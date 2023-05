PL-CROW resistance? Israeli flags vs. Palestinian crows

Crows are said to be one of the most intelligent species of bird. More evidence to support this theory comes from a video circulating on social media of a crow removing an Israeli flag from a flag-pole as Israeli onlookers try to stop the clever corvid by...talking to it. This is not the first incident of crows sabotaging Israeli flags that has been caught on camera, as this highlights reel demonstrates.