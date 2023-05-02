Israel strike kills Syria soldier, puts Aleppo Airport out of service

A Syrian regime soldier was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo Airport in northern Syria, according to the state news agency, SANA, on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

SANA, citing a military source, said two civilians and five soldiers were injured in the attack that put Aleppo Airport out of service.

There was no comment from Israel on the report.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria targeting forces of the Bashar Al-Assad regime and groups affiliated with Iran.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime violently cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

READ: Israel will not allow Syria to become hub for arms transfers, says Lapid