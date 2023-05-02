Sudan: 4,000 tonnes of UN humanitarian aid looted

Around 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid provided to Sudan by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) were looted, the United Nations special representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes, told Sky News in an interview.

"Much of the humanitarian aid which we had in stock was looted," Perthes told Sky's Africa correspondent Yousra Elbagir in Port Sudan.

All the warehouses, WFP [World Food Programme], UNHCR [UN Refugee Agency] and others in Darfur were looted. Vehicles from the humanitarian agencies were looted. The offices of my own mission as well as offices, agencies in most of the towns of Darfur were looted. Food trucks were looted.

"WFP lost like 4,000 metric tons of humanitarian goods. So if all this is looted – you cannot distribute it," he added.

Perthes stressed the need for a ceasefire for the activities of the WFP in Sudan to be resumed and humanitarian aid be provided to citizens during the crisis.

Armed clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April, leaving hundreds dead and thousands wounded.

During a Security Council meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all parties in Sudan to immediately cease hostilities.

