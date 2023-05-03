Anonymous Sudan claims responsibility for failure of Israel's Iron Dome 

The Anonymous Sudan hacker group has said it hacked Israel's missile defence systems, including for the Iron Dome, during yesterday's daylong exchange of fire between Israel and resistance groups in Gaza.

The hacker group said on its Telegram channel that it had succeeded in attacking several websites of the rocket warning services including Cumta, Red Alert, Halamish and Evigilo, as well as taking down some of their smartphone apps, causing disruptions.

It further added that it had also attacked enough alert systems that the Iron Dome, Israel's primary air defence system, failed to intercept everything.

Resistance groups in Gaza fired 22 rockets into Israel near the besieged enclave following the death of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan in an Israeli prison yesterday. Only four were intercepted by Iron Dome.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Anonymous Sudan credits this to their success, writing that "This is one of the reasons for the poor performance of Iron Dome today."

The group added that the reason four rockets were intercepted at all "is that we were a little late in the attack. Never in the history of the Iron Dome has such a large proportion of missiles been allowed to enter."

The group further warned that "it would do so again should more rockets be launched."

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that more rockets were fired at the occupation state yesterday than were fired in the past year when he was in office.