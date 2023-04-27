Israel: hackers leak thousands of personal details as Netanyahu's Facebook account targeted 

The Facebook account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hacked into on Wednesday evening, and the identities and names of tens of thousands of Israelis were leaked, following another cyber-attack targeting the country's Atid group. The cyber-attack came as Israel celebrates its Independence Day.

The hackers broadcast audio content in Arabic and Persian on Netanyahu's account. The content was removed "minutes" after it was hacked, according to Israeli media reports. The hackers known as Sharpboys published information claiming it was stolen from the servers of the Israeli Atid group.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the hacker group published "a file containing 200,000 records, including names, identity cards, and addresses." It also noted that the group had published other "personal documents."

The Atid group said that, "Individuals from hostile countries attempted to carry out strategic attacks on the leading educational institutions in Israel," a reference to the colleges of the same name. "We thwarted the attempt, and as far as we know, little information was leaked."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Anonymous Sudan hacker group attacked Israeli websites, including those of the Israel Port Company and Haifa Port, causing disruptions. Israeli media reported that the cyber-attack caused the blocking of online services, due to the collapse of the servers, without extracting information from them.

On Tuesday, Anonymous Sudan targeted fifteen other important Israeli websites in a cyberattack, including the website of the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (Kan), in addition to banks, telecommunications companies and government agencies, following its targeting of the Mossad and the National Insurance Institute websites.

According to Maariv newspaper, the targeted Israeli websites belong to the telecommunications and Internet services companies Cellcom and Partner, Tel Aviv University, the Jerusalem Post and the water company website, Mekorot.

Anonymous Sudan reported that it had disabled access to the sites of the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the public transportation company Egged, and Israel Discount Bank.

READ: Anonymous Sudan brings down Israel postal, banking systems