Iraq to raise electricity production to 24,000 megawatts in May

May 4, 2023 at 8:16 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
A mask-clad General Electric employee tours the Dhi Qar Combined Cycle Power Plant near the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on June 16, 2020 [HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images]
The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced its plans to raise electricity production to 24,000 megawatts in May, an increase of 3,500 megawatts from the current production, local media reports.

According to the report, the Ministry said that it started early with the summer plan, which included three phases, indicating that periodic and emergency maintenance work has been completed for the production units of all stations, which will be ready on the first of next May, with the provision of spare parts and financial allocations.

The report also added that the country indicated that the stability of the load at 24,000 megawatts, an increase of 3,500 megawatts, will achieve good stability hours in the summer.

