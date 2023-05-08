Israeli Jewish settlers attack Palestinian farmers in West Bank villages

Extremist Israeli Jewish settlers attacked on Monday morning Palestinian farmers in the northern occupied West Bank villages of Jaloud and Qaryout, south of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, said that the extremist settlers attacked two farmers working in their land in the village of Jaloud.

In addition, Daghlas said, the settlers slashed the tire of the tractor which the farmers were using during their work.

Meanwhile, a group of Jewish settlers attacked farmers in the village of Qaryout and prevented them from working in their lands.

In both cases, Daghlas and local sources told Wafa news agency, the settlers were backed by the Israeli occupation forces.

