Portuguese / Spanish / English

UK cops protect Israeli arms factory from activists

British police have violently destroyed a protest camp outside an Israeli weapons factory during Palestine Action's week-long 'siege' outside Elbit Systems in Leicester, England. Dozens of activists were arrested but many have stayed on throughout the siege with support from local Muslims and pro-Palestinian activists
May 9, 2023 at 8:42 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UK, Videos & Photo Stories
May 9, 2023 at 8:42 am

UK: event in parliament cancelled after complaints about anti-Palestinian racism 

Categories
Europe & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUKVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments