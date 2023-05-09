UK cops protect Israeli arms factory from activists
British police have violently destroyed a protest camp outside an Israeli weapons factory during Palestine Action's week-long 'siege' outside Elbit Systems in Leicester, England. Dozens of activists were arrested but many have stayed on throughout the siege with support from local Muslims and pro-Palestinian activists
