Al-Hindi: Attempts to drive a wedge between Resistance factions will fail

The head of the political department in the Islamic Jihad Movement, Mohammad Al-Hindi, confirmed that the process of responding to the Israeli occupation took place with a national consensus reached in the joint command room of the Palestinian Resistance factions.

Al-Hindi said in a press statement, "What is hindering reaching a truce is obliging the occupation to stop the policy of assassinations." He noted that efforts are ongoing but "it is premature to talk about reaching an agreement."

"There is political communication at the highest level with Hamas, and attempts to drive wedges will fail. Everyone is united behind the Resistance," he added.

During his interview with Al-Jazeera Mubasher, Al-Hindi said that the mediation efforts to reach a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip had failed, and no agreement was reached, noting that the battle is still continuing.

Al-Hindi explained that Israel refuses to stop the assassination policy against the leaders and members of the Resistance.

Regarding the ongoing round of fighting, he added, "The Al-Quds Brigades are mainly bombing the occupation towns and settlements," adding, "There is no disagreement between the Jihad Movement and Hamas regarding the position on the ceasefire with the occupation."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the joint command room of the Palestinian Resistance factions announced that it had carried out Operation Revenge of the Free, in which a large missile strike was launched with hundreds of missiles targeting Israeli settlements and targets.

It said, in a statement on Wednesday evening, that the Operation Revenge of the Free began in the Gaza Strip and reached Tel Aviv, in response to the assassination of three leaders of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement: Jihad Al-Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini and Tariq Ezz Al-Din, in addition to the killing of several civilians.

The joint operations room of the Resistance factions stated that Operation Revenge of the Free coincided with the anniversary of the Sword of Jerusalem Battle, stressing that "targeting civilian homes, assaulting our people and assassinating our men and heroes is a red line that will be confronted with all force, and the enemy will pay dearly for it, God willing."

They also emphasised that the Resistance is ready for all options, and if the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, dark days await it.

"The Resistance on all fronts of the homeland will remain a single unit, a sword and a shield for our people, our land and our sanctities," it added.

