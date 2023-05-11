Hamas: Firing rockets at Israel 'natural response to Israeli crimes'

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas – said on Wednesday that the firing of rockets towards Israel "is a natural response to Israeli crimes."

About 36 hours after Israeli occupation bombing of residential buildings, killing 25 people and wounding 76 others, the Palestinian resistance factions fired back at Israel.

"With the help and power of God Almighty, the Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions announces the launch of Operation Revenge of the Free," the group said in a statement after firing several rocket barrages into Israel.

The operation "consists of directing a large rocket strike with hundreds of missiles on the enemy's sites, settlements and targets," the group added.

It stressed: "Targeting civilian homes, assaulting our people and assassinating our men and heroes is a redline that will be confronted with all force. The Israeli occupation will pay dearly."

Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qasem said: "This operation proves that the Palestinian resistance is always ready to respond to Israeli crimes and aggression."

Qasem stressed that "the Palestinian resistance had taken a decision not to let any Israeli crime pass without an appropriate response."

