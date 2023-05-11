Israel occupation demolishes EU-funded school, 3 homes in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces re-demolished on Wednesday EU-funded Jibb al Deeb school, near Bethlehem, a few days after it was demolished and rebuilt again.

Palestinian activist Hasan Breijieh, director of the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, said the villagers expected that the school be demolished, "but not as quickly as it

happened."

He added, the Israeli occupation forces raided the village, approached the school and prevented people from reaching it before tearing it down.

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces demolished the school, where 60 first to fourth-grade students are studying.

Villagers and activists from other West Bank areas and foreigners rebuilt it the next day by installing two large tents to help the students continue their education. "But this did not last for long," he said, lamenting the "lack of EU action."

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces tore down three privately-owned homes belonging to Palestinians in the village of al Dyouk in the west of the city of Jericho.

Issam Samrat, a Palestinian activist, said: "This demolition is part of ongoing Israeli policies, which include the issuance of demolition orders and the tearing down of homes."

He also said this is part of "Israel's policy of forcible expulsion that aims to empty the area of its indigenous Palestinian residents for the benefit of settlement expansion."

