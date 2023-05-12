Argentina condemns Israel's aggression on Gaza Strip

Argentina has condemned the Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, which continues for the third day in a row, and left dozens of civilian deaths, including children and women, as well as many injuries.

"The Argentine Republic sends an urgent appeal to the parties to avoid a high level of confrontation that leads to exacerbating the tragic humanitarian situation in that region;" the Argentine foreign ministry said in a statement, on Thursday.

The statement described the escalation of "violence" in the region, which this year alone has caused the death of more than 100 Palestinians, as "worrying", expressing its "condolences to the victims' families" and its "solidarity with the people and government of Palestine."

"The Argentine Republic categorically affirms that civilian lives must be protected in all circumstances, and that (Israel) must respect international humanitarian law, especially the principles of distinction and proportionality," it added.

The statement reiterated Argentina's commitment to establishing a just and final peace in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in accordance with international law and relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations.

